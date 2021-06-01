Update 1.38 (Version: 01.000.015) has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Crystal Dynamics keeps changing the controversial title to a better version of its tainted original release, this time around providing a minor addition and improvement to its drop mechanics. Finally, enemies who are above PL130 won’t drop gear that doesn’t mirror your current power level as well, making the process of farming much more easier and not so frustrating as well. Previously, it was more often than not that you end up grinding high-level enemies, only to be rewarded with gear that you barely have any use of. With this change in update 1.38, things seem to get better and considering the huge update that was previously implemented into Marvel’s Avengers, the overall game’s experience is greatly improved.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.38 Patch Notes

Heroes who are PL130+ will no longer have gear drops that are below PL130 unless it has a fixed PL.

In case you have missed Crystal Dynamics’ previous, large update, feel free to check it out right here. If any additional changes will be added into this current one too, we will update the article as needed.

Marvel’s Avengers is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.