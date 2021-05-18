Update V1.7.0 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This patch coincides with the new Red Room Takeover Event that is going on in the game involving Yelena Belova, which makes it pretty obvious that this event was planned to release alongside the Black Widow film before it was delayed by a couple more months. There’s also a lot more to this update as well, with plenty of patch notes detailing things like the new Champion System and Hero’s Catalyst as well. The overall patch number is V1.7.0, along with 01.000.014 on PS5 specifically. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.37.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.37 Patch Notes

New Features

Red Room Takeover Event – Yelena Belova has a bone to pick with Black Widow. Multiple hacked HARM Rooms will be available during this event along with new mission chains. These HARM Rooms are single player and will also scale from Power Level 1 to 120. Can you survive the takedown? For more info, head to our previous blog HERE.

Minor missions will award the player the newly re-introduced Surging Set gear if their Hero is above Power Level 80. Heroes below 80 will get scaling gear.

The major mission will award the nameplate, a large amount of Polychoron, and Upgrade Modules. Heroes above PL120 will also get 1 piece from the Exotic set found in Last Avenger Standing. Heroes who are PL119 or lower will get scaling gear.

Scaling gear is a reward type that is designed to moderately improve a player’s Power Level without having a fixed rarity. It will have Power Level improvements similar to mission completions, but make sure that the rarity is appropriate to the Hero’s Power Level.

Champion System – With the new Champion System, Heroes who are level 50 can now earn XP to further improve their combat abilities. Once a Hero reaches level 50, earned XP from that point on is changed to Champion XP, which is specific to each Hero. Earning enough Champion XP will increase your Champion Level allowing you to unlock brand new Champion Skills. For more info, head to our previous blog HERE.

Hero’s Catalyst – As a compliment to the Champion System, we’re also introducing Hero’s Catalysts, which increase the amount of XP you’ll earn. These will occasionally be available for free to retrieve from the Marketplace, and we’re looking at other ways for you to earn them, as well. Hero’s Catalysts are a great way to catch up to friends or to level up any Heroes that haven’t reached level 50 yet.

Reassemble Campaign and Avengers Initiative

Mega Hives will be reactivated on May 20.

The Heroic Mega Hive no longer erroneously resets.

Fixed a rare issue where enemies on Secret Within may not spawn, thus halting mission progress until the checkpoint is reloaded.

Previously released hostages are no longer briefly shown in their cells following a checkpoint reload.

Fixed an issue where some players weren’t getting accurate rewards for completing various Future Imperfect Operation missions.

Fixed a rare issue that would cause the Point Blank mission to seemingly fail without reason when a player spends too long on the mission.

Jarvis and Commander Hill’s dialogue no longer overlap on a player’s first visit to Substation Zero.

Resolved an issue on Family Reunion where sometimes, the mission would not progress upon completing the objective of freeing the Inhuman prisoners.

Companions no longer walk endlessly into walls in My Life as a Weapon so they must contemplate life in a different way.

Players’ shadows no longer appear pixelated in Substation Zero.

Players can no longer play as locked heroes prior to unlocking them in the Reassemble Campaign.

Fixed an issue where controller functionality would be lost if disconnected directly after the grab-tutorial with Hulk on GGB.

Fixed an issue where players may become stuck on Substation Zero after speaking with Alisande Morales.

Fixed an issue where players could get locked on the character selection screen on the last character life in the Heroic Gauntlet.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes load into the Avengers Initiative when they closed the game during the Reassemble Campaign.

Fixed an issue where Faction-related Villain Sectors did not contribute to the Faction Loyalty mission chain.

Resolved an issue where missions required for Reigning Supreme would sometimes not populate on the War Table.

Fixed an issue where Once An Avenger could not be launched if players attempted to resume the Reassemble Operation from the War Table.

Resolved various issues which allowed the player to see or traverse out of world.

Multiplayer & Match Making

Fixed an issue where only hosts could complete a prying interaction to open a door.

Resolved an issue where users would be stuck in the Quinjet if they accepted an invite from a host who selected a mission from the Future Imperfect Operation.

Fixed an issue where players would rarely be unable to interact with a terminal to progress a mission during a multiplayer session.

Resolved an issue where players could not progress if a host migration occurred within an elevator.

Various matchmaking optimizations and fixes.

Art & Animation

Hulk’s Tropical Outfit now shows his necklace when viewed in live gameplay.

Hawkeye’s mask in his Counter-Earth Outfit now displays correctly.

Black Widow’s glasses are no longer missing from her Outrider outfit.

The camera no longer quickly zooms in, then zooms out on a player traversing over a vehicle.

Heroes no longer briefly float in the air or get stuck attempting to traverse ledges.

Kate’s arrows no longer remain when the pierced object, such as a bubble shield, is destroyed.

Kamala’s outfits properly turn invisible while affected by Veil of Shadows. Stretchy outfits can be tricky, you know?

Fixed an issue where Kate’s Looking Sharp emote can erroneously display a second sword.

Resolved an issue where Hawkeye’s Tracker emote would display erroneously when used with his Iron Eye outfit.

Visual improvements to the Monatomic Outfits for Hulk and Kamala.

Fixed an issue where Purge Keepers would occasionally A-pose.

Fixed a rare issue where Abomination can sometimes A-pose or stand idle when the last remaining player of a multiplayer session is downed while reviving another player.

Resolved an issue where Kate’s bow would not be gripped properly in her hand when being staggered by an enemy attack.

Elite Synthoids no longer spawn in with dirt-covered textures in areas outside of Wastelands.

Removed various placeholder textures.

User Interface

Faster loading times when swapping character outfits.

Fixed an issue where the revive tutorial may prompt more than once for some users.

Fixed an issue where interacting with vendors as Kate may produce Kate’s bow erroneously floating on the screen.

Fixed an issue where in some War Zones, all enemies may erroneously display a red diamond marker above their heads rather than only the remaining straggler enemies.

Fixed an issue where previewing cosmetics from vendors can sometimes display the incorrect Hero icon.

Brightness settings now properly function upon start up on the Xbox One S.

Credit Packs now properly show the bonuses when viewed in the Marketplace.

D-pad now correctly functions on the Credits page in the Marketplace.

Various text, localization, and subtitle fixes throughout UI and gear panels.

Combat

Kamala’s finishers no longer display incorrectly and don’t teleport enemies into the animation.

The Hulkbuster no longer clips through the world when using the jump attack.

Iron Man’s Countermeasures skill no longer harm himself, companions, or friendly players.

Fixed an issue where initiating takedowns with Hulkbuster would never generate orbs, despite having skills to do so.

Fixed an exploit which allowed Iron Man to infinitely Overcharge his Intrinsic meter by using the Energy Pulse skill.

Fixed an issue where gravity grenades could cause players to maintain Hulkbuster indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where Kate’s heavy attack could cause the camera to clip through objects and act erratically.

Fixed an issue where Kate Bishop’s Auto-Blink Perk would rapidly trigger when standing in areas of damage.

Fixed an issue where Kate Bishop’s Perfect Draw would not activate on release when the reticle flashes.

Kate’s skill Afterglow now lasts as long as intended upon use of her Support Heroic.

Kate’s combo finishers now accurately increase in damage when overcharged.

Fixed an issue where Kate Bishop’s Decoy would fail to activate when used just before teleporting with Warp Arrow.

Kate’s Quantum Overdrive skill can no longer be used while activating Warp Arrow, which previously caused Quantum Overdrive to have no effect.

Fixed an issue where Clint’s bow may sometimes disappear after initiating a parry.

Resolved an issue where Hawkeye’s Hunter Arrow would not scale properly, doing significantly less damage than intended at higher levels.

Added audio effects for when Clint casts Hunter’s Arrow while aerial.

Fixed an issue where Black Widow’s Shadow Walker skill would extend to all her abilities rather than just Veil of Shadows.

Fixed an issue where Black Widows grapple line would sometimes fly off in a random direction after performing a grapple swing.

Resolved an issue where Thor’s Bifrost would reset the duration of Support Heroic buffs.

Fixed character/camera jittering which would occur when walking towards a ledge while aiming with Hawkeye, Kate, and Black Widow.

Hulk’s Stranglehold charging state can no longer be interrupted by Adaptoids.

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause players to become stuck within a fallen Warbot after defeating it.

Maestro no longer gets stuck in the air after initiating a jump.

Abomination can no longer be grabbed when he is shrunk by Pym Particles.

Fixed an issue where Gamma status effect would do more damage than intended.

Players can no longer perfect parry gas clouds created by Purge Keepers, Plague Drones, and Plague Proto-Synthoids.

Gear, Challenges & Rewards

Developer Comments: We have made a number of improvements for gear in an effort to make gear drops more impactful and more consistent. These include improvements to drops from enemies, missions, chests, as well as what vendors sell.

We are dropping less non-useful items, but the items we are dropping are much more likely to be useful. The net effect of this change is that it’s faster to increase in Power Level although the number of items from enemies will be lower.

Gear rarities have a larger effect on attributes at all Power Levels. For example, a Rare item at PL 33 will have more attribute points on average than an Uncommon item at PL 33. Additionally, the attribute point ranges on higher Power Level items have been increased.

We have more exciting improvements to Gear coming, but we wanted to get these to you as soon as possible.

All chests have had Minor Artifacts added as possible drops.

Gold chests will no longer award common items.

Bronze and Silver Chests have a reduced chance at granting a Common item.

Branded gear has a better chance of giving that Brand’s preferred attributes.

Some missions have had fixed rarity rewards replaced with rewards that scale the rarity to the active heroes’ current Power Level.

Resolved an issue where Hero Set Gear could have equal to or worse attributes than Epic gear.

Resolved an issue where vendors were sometimes offering gear of the wrong rarity and Power Level. The effect of this change is that a hero increase in Power Level the vendor will offer better rewards for that hero.

Fixed several missions so they display accurate rewards.

Missions show more detailed secondary rewards when those rewards are available.

Removed the rarity reward penalty for getting low star rating on missions.

Resolved an issue where Old Fashioned Beatdown achievement/trophy would sometimes not track and unlock properly.

Known Issues & Workarounds

In Gauntlet of Heroes, steps 1 through 8 will sometimes give common gear in addition to other rewards. This will be fixed in the next patch.

After completing Red Room Takeover: Prime, the UI will incorrectly show a 10K XP reward, but the actual amount is 5K.

The free Hero’s Catalyst: 3 Days is not marked as owned when claimed in the Marketplace.

Going hand in hand with the Red Room Takeover Event, there is a lot to read about in the above patch notes. Not only is there this Takeover Event, but also the introduction of the new Champion System. This allows heroes that are level 50 to earn additional XP to improve their abilities. On top of that, the game has introduced the Hero’s Catalyst, which are XP boosts that you can occasionally get for free in the marketplace, with more options to get them coming in the future. There’s much more to read about, so make sure to see all that has come in this latest update.

Marvel’s Avengers is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Marvel’s Avengers website.