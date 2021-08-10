Game News

Lawn Mowing Simulator Coming To PC and Xbox Today With Discount

Make Your Lawn Mowing Dreams Come True!

August 10th, 2021 by Aaron Nashar

Lawn Mowing isn’t a luxury that everyone gets the chance to try, until today. Lawn Mower Simulator is coming today to Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The game promises several features that will keep you entertained. In-game you will be responsible to do your own ground checks, choose the blade of your choice, and keep your engine load in check.

The game takes place in the British Countryside with several environments such as vast castles, busy residential streets, cottage greens, as well as equestrian fields. You will be able to choose from three different modes, a career mode, a free mode, and a challenge mode.

“Lawn Mowing Simulator is lawn-mowing at its absolute best! Mowing a lawn well and efficiently is something we find immensely satisfying – and we think other people feel the same way, so we’re really excited that people now get to play Lawn Mowing Simulator in all its glory,”  said Co-founder, David Harper.

Incredibly accurate experience is what is promised from this game. You will be using lawnmowers from real-world mowing manufacturers such as Toro, SCAG, and STIGA. You will also be able to build your own lawn care business in-game, maintaining and growing it will be your responsibility.

Lawn Mowing Simulator is available for purchase right now on the Xbox Series X|S and PC at a 15% discount until August 24th.

