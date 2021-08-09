Game News

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Coming to Nintendo Switch this Fall

Your LEGO Marvel Universe is Now Portable

August 9th, 2021 by Aaron Nashar

Warner Bros. Games has just announced in a press release today that LEGO Marvel Super Heroes will be coming over to the Nintendo Switch this October 5th.

The game will be bringing over to the switch its original new Marvel story that “crosses over the entire Marvel universe”, where players are able to choose their favorite hero and unite with other avengers to take on various villains from the Marvel universe.

When progressing through the game, players will have the chance to unlock more than 100 heroes to choose from. The list is massive but it includes fan-favorite names such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Nick Fury, Loki, Thor, and Deadpool.

“Players take control of Marvel characters as they unite to stop Loki and a host of other Marvel villains from assembling a super-weapon capable of destroying the world. Players will chase down Cosmic Bricks as they travel across LEGO Manhattan and visit key locations from the Marvel Universe, such as Stark Tower, Asteroid M, a Hydra base and the X-Mansion.” WB Games said describing the game.

DLCs Included

The game on day 1 will bring along with it 2 DLC packs that have been previously released.

The first one would be LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Super Pack which includes big names such as Winter Soldier, Falcon, Hawkeye, and Symbiote Spider-Man.

The second one is LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Asgard Pack which brings over your favorite characters from the Thor movies. The Pack includes Jane Foster, Lady Sif, Odin, and more.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes launches on the Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021. It is also available right now on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

