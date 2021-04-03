Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Game Further Delayed

Some sad news for Star Wars fans the world over. This is because the release date for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been further delayed.

The game was originally going to be released in Fall 2020, but this was delayed until Spring 2021. Now it looks like the Spring 2021 isn’t happening either.

TT Games posted on Twitter the unfortunate bad news today. They said the following: “All of us at TT Games are working hard to make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever LEGO game – but we’re going to need more time to do it. We won’t be able to make our intended Spring release date, but will provide updated launch timing as soon as possible”.

TT Games didn’t provide any more details about the new release date thus far. We can only hope that the game comes out in the year of 2021. It will be most unfortunate if the game has to be delayed until 2022.

The main reason the game has to be delayed is because it has a lot of content. The game will have levels based on nine entire Star Wars movies. It will also have the most playable characters ever assembled in a Lego video game.

The game will be available to play on the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.