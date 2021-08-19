Lindsey Stirling to Perform on Gamescom Opening Night Live

Geoff Keighley revealed, on this official Twitter profile, that the violinist, songwriter, and dancer, Lindsey Stirling, will be featured on Gamescom Opening Night Live, performing a special live performance of the music of Bandai Namco’s Tales of Arise, which is set to be released on next September 10.

You can check out the post, in which the journalist, and host of the event, revealed the artist’s participation on it, courtesy of Keighley’s official Twitter profile:

Don't miss a special live performance of the music of Tales of Arise (@talesofu) by @lindseystirling@gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming live on Wednesday, August 25 at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST 👀 – https://t.co/eKZJDgb9kF pic.twitter.com/h83fV6VkY8 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 19, 2021

Lindsey Stirling released her first album ”Lindsey Stirling”, in 2012, as has since then released 4 more albums, ”Shatter Me”, ”Brave Enough”, ”Warmer in the Winter”, and ”Artemis”, she also won two Billboard music awards.

‘Artemis’ was released in 2019 and reached, in the year in which it was released, first place in three charts on Billboard, ”Independent Albums”, ”Classical Albums”, ”Dance/Electronic Albums”. You can check out her full discography right now on Spotify, iTunes, among others. You can also check out her work on her YouTube channel, which features right now, more than 12 million subscribers and 3 billion total views.