Tales of Arise Free Demo Trailer Reveals More About is Combat System, World, and More

Today, to celebrate the release of the free Demo of Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco revealed a new trailer, showcasing more of its characters, mechanics, and the world of Dahna.

In the demo, players can test the abilities of all six playable characters and have a taste of what the game will bring to the franchise. According to Bandai Namco, everyone who plays the demo will receive a Vacation Hootle when the game finally releases on September 10.

You can check out the Tales of Arise’s Free Demo Trailer below, courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America’s official Youtube channel, where you can check out a showcase of all its classes, and more about the world of Dahna.

You can play the free demo of Tales of Arise right now, on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

You can check out Tales of Arise’s official synopsis below, as is present on the game’s official page on Bandai Namco‘s official site:

”On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom.

Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tale of series, Tales of Arise.”

As we said above, Tales of Arise is scheduled to be released on September 10, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. You can pre-order the game right now on all its available platforms.