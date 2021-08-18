Game News

Tales of Arise Free Demo Trailer Reveals More About is Combat System, World, and More

You can play the demo right now

August 18th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Tales-of-Arise-2

Today, to celebrate the release of the free Demo of Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco revealed a new trailer, showcasing more of its characters, mechanics, and the world of Dahna.

In the demo, players can test the abilities of all six playable characters and have a taste of what the game will bring to the franchise. According to Bandai Namco, everyone who plays the demo will receive a Vacation Hootle when the game finally releases on September 10.

You can check out the Tales of Arise’s Free Demo Trailer below, courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America’s official Youtube channel, where you can check out a showcase of all its classes, and more about the world of Dahna.

You can play the free demo of Tales of Arise right now, on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

You can check out Tales of Arise’s official synopsis below, as is present on the game’s official page on Bandai Namco‘s official site:

”On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom.

Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tale of series, Tales of Arise.”

As we said above, Tales of Arise is scheduled to be released on September 10, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. You can pre-order the game right now on all its available platforms.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Tales of Arise New Tales of Arise TV Spot Released
Tales of Arise, the latest title in the acclaimed Tales of franchise, just got a new 30-seconds TV spot, featuring...
Attack of the Fanboy
Tales of Arise Tales Of Arise: Free to Play Demo’s Release Date Revealed
Today, Bandai Namco revealed, on the official Twitter profile of Tales of Arise, that a free-to-play demo of the game,...
Attack of the Fanboy
Tales of Arise Tales of Arise Teases Fishing, Farming, and New Skit Content
A new trailer for Bandai Namco‘s upcoming Tales of Arise dropped earlier today, July 29th. The trailer showcased numerous activities...
Attack of the Fanboy
Tales of Arise Reveals Two New Characters and Plot Details in Latest Trailer Tales of Arise Reveals Two New Characters, Plot Details, and More Combat in Latest Trailer
During today’s Summer Game Fest presentation Bandai Namco Entertainment wheeled out a new trailer for Tales of Arise, the the...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy