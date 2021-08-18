New Tales of Arise TV Spot Released

Tales of Arise, the latest title in the acclaimed Tales of franchise, just got a new 30-seconds TV spot, featuring not only new in-game scenes but also more of the title’s theme song ”Blue Moon”, by Ayaka.

You can check out the new TV spot below, courtesy of the official Youtube channel of the Tales of Series:

The video came only a day before the release of Tales of Arise’s free demo, which will be released on August 18 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

You can check out the game’s official synopsis, as it is featured on its developer’s official site, below:

”On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom.

Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tale of series, Tales of Arise.”

Tales of Arise will also mark a turning point in the franchise, featuring a new combat system, new graphics, and many other features. The game is scheduled to be released on September 10, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. You can pre-order it right now for all platforms.