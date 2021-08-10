Game News

Tales Of Arise: Free to Play Demo’s Release Date Revealed

Are you ready?

August 10th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Tales-of-Arise

Today, Bandai Namco revealed, on the official Twitter profile of Tales of Arise, that a free-to-play demo of the game, which is the latest addition in the acclaimed series, will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on August 18.

You can check the post in which Bandai Namco revealed the demo’s release date below, courtesy of Tales of Arise official Twitter profile:

Tales of Arise promises to take players on an unforgivable adventure, featuring an all-new in-game engine and new combat mechanics, which promise to innovate while preserving the core of the franchise and its characteristic style.

You can check out the game’s official synopsis, as it is featured on Bandai Namco’s official site, below:

”On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom.

Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tale of series, Tales of Arise.”

Tales of Arise is scheduled to be released on September 10, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. You can pre-order the game right now for all platforms.

- This article was updated on August 10th, 2021

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Tales of Arise Tales of Arise Teases Fishing, Farming, and New Skit Content
A new trailer for Bandai Namco‘s upcoming Tales of Arise dropped earlier today, July 29th. The trailer showcased numerous activities...
Attack of the Fanboy
Tales of Arise Reveals Two New Characters and Plot Details in Latest Trailer Tales of Arise Reveals Two New Characters, Plot Details, and More Combat in Latest Trailer
During today’s Summer Game Fest presentation Bandai Namco Entertainment wheeled out a new trailer for Tales of Arise, the the...
Attack of the Fanboy
Tales of Arise Tales of Arise ESRB Rating Reveals More Info About the Game
The ESRB has now rated Tales of Arise and the rating summary gives us a few more details on what...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy