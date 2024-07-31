Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Reveals Limited-Time ‘Cheerleader Edition’

After over a decade, the sparkly, gorey, and action-packed hack-and-slash title Lollipop Chainsaw is finally coming back in the way of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, a remake of the original game that promises QOL improvements without sacrificing the original story.

Recommended Videos

In addition to all the shiny new features in the remake, Limited Run Games is delivering the perfect collector’s edition for fans that just can’t wait to see Juliet back in action.

The Special ‘Cheerleader Edition’ Gives Diehard Lollipop Chainsaw Fans the Perfect Accessories To Take Zombie Hunting

The new collection from Limited Run Games includes a variety of goodies, including a 10″ statue of Juliet Starling in her signature cheerleading uniform with Nick Carlisle at her hip, a San Romero Knight medal, a Nick keychain, an artbook, and the official soundtrack as a physical CD. All of the items are bundled with a physical copy of the game in an adorable box that looks like a locker.

According to Limited Run Games’ official website, Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is described as:

LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP is a remake of the original LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW (2012), on which Yoshimi Yasuda lead development as producer. RePOP is a definitive version of the game which leaves the story unchanged, with the focus on quality-of-life improvements and additional gameplay content. Watch Juliet, a descendant of zombie hunters, as she fights alongside her boyfriend and family to stop a zombie apocalypse starting in her high school in “Juliet’s 18th Birthday.” Limited Run Games

As far as what distinguishes RePOP from the original 2012 version, Limited Run Games provides the following information:

Quality of Life Improvements

The resolution of the game has been increased to full HD, and load times have been greatly shortened.

The chainsaw action has been sped up with the introduction of the Chained Hits Hunting system, in which chaining multiple hits in succession increases the player’s attack speed.

The input timings for Combo Actions have been adjusted, to better fit players’ expectations.

Chainsaw Blaster action has been improved with the addition of auto-lock and auto-fire modes that can be toggled, and an increased maximum ammo count of 99.

The player can now immediately use Combo Actions at the start of the game.

Additional Gameplay Content

Separate from Original Mode, RePOP adds “RePOP mode”, which uses a unique and colorful pop art-inspired art style for damage effects.

Unique new chainsaws with distinctly different features have been added.

There are 30 costumes, more than the original game’s costume count. Combined with the addition of 4 new hair colors and 4 new chainsaws, this adds up to 750 different possible combinations.

JULIET’S ROOM has been expanded with more features.

A Time Attack mode with ranking feature has been added.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Reviewed on

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy