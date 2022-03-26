Lost Ark Could Come to Consoles if Players Want It Enough

Lost Ark recently launched on Steam, opening up its servers to many western countries, but not all of them. The ARPG made by Smilegate RPG has hundreds of thousands of concurrent players on their servers, showing the acceptance and need that was present for this type of game on the western market. A recent interview hinted at a possible console port of the game.

All of this was made possible by the partnership between Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG; this association was the one responsible for bringing this acclaimed game to the western market. Amazon Games as the publisher was responsible for localizing the game in 4 different languages and helping launch it properly in many countries that never experienced this title. The game is not out globally, or at least not for now, so many countries are not in the picture yet.

A couple of days ago, the VG247 published an interview regarding a console version of the game with Amazon Games franchise leader Soomin Park. When making a comparison between the Diablo franchise and Lost Ark, and the fact that Diablo is on console, the franchise leader stated the following: “If Lost Ark on consoles is something that fans really want, then I think it’s something both parties would consider!”

The remainder of the conversation focused on the many comparisons players make about the game and other competitors in the ARPG genre. Diablo is one of the most prominent titles, so comparing this two is impossible. Soomin Park’s statement is rather ambiguous, so we can not speculate too much about the possibility of a console port coming to any time soon, but the fact that the game is now available in this region is a step in the right direction.

Now, this huge ARPG is available on Steam, bringing this experience to all fans of the ARPG genre. This title also blends many features present in MMO and Survival games, so there is something for everybody in this title. The franchise developers also said that regular content updates are going to be available, so if at any point players feel like the game is getting repetitive or boring, these updates are going to mix up the game’s dynamic and will keep all players eager to find new content on its immense world.

Lost Ark is available now on PC.