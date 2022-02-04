Madden 22 Update 2.06 Patch Notes Reveals Big Changes to Superstar X-Factor Roster

Update 2.06 has arrived for Madden 22, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Today’s update brings a lot of changes to in-game characters, no content addition was made, but these balance changes are very important to keep players engaged in the game’s meta while trying to be competitive. Here’s everything new with Madden 22 update 2.06

The developers are committed to improving the game with the help of their community. These updates focus on the many issues players report, so do not be surprised if one of the problems you have experienced is fixed after one of these updates.

Madden 22 Update 2.06 Patch Notes

Key Highlights:

New Superstar X-Factor Players

New X-Factor Players:

Jonathan Taylor, Colts RB Freight Train Armbar Juke Box Matchup Nightmare Closer

Micah Parsons, Cowboys LB Unstoppable Force Out My Way Edge Threat Secure Tackler

Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR Double Me Outside Apprentice Route Technician Deep Out Elite Short In Elite



Players Upgraded to Superstar:

JC Jackson, Patriots DB Acrobat Pick Artist

Diontae Johnson, Steelers WR Short In Elite Short Out Elite

Jordan Poyer, Bills DB Deep Out Zone KO Mid Zone KO

Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons WR/RB Backfield Master Recuperation

Kenny Clark, Packers DL Inside Stuff Unpredictable

Jeffery Simmons, Titans DL El Toro Run Stopper



Demoted X-Factors:

Fletcher Cox, Eagles DL

Amari Cooper, Cowboys WR

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys RB

Demoted Superstars:

Grady Jarrett, Falcons DL

Andrew Whitworth, Rams OL

James Bradberry IV, Giants DB

Aaron Jones, Packers RB

All in all, these changes are going to change the game’s meta. Making players adapt to these tweaks while looking for the best composition before their next matches.

Madden 22 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update go to the official Madden 22 website.