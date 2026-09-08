Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image by Walmart Corporate, CC BY 2.0., & Noah Wulf, CC BY-SA 4.0. Via Wikimedia Commons
Category:
News
True Crime

Man killed inside Nashville Sam’s Club after stray bullet pierces wall from nearby gunfire

Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
|

Published: Sep 8, 2026 06:45 pm

A 55-year-old Frito-Lay employee was killed after a bullet fired during gunfire outside a nearby Nashville bar pierced the metal wall of a Sam’s Club and struck him inside the store, police said. Paris Carlock, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was conducting product inventory in the chip aisle when he was hit in the head.

Recommended Videos

Per ABC, the shooting happened at about 4 a.m. at the Sam’s Club on the 1300 block of Antioch Pike. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, investigators believe the gunfire may have been connected to an argument at Lavou Lounge, a nearby bar. The people involved were reportedly removed from the lounge by security before the dispute continued outside, where shots were heard as vehicles left the area.

Carlock was taken to a local hospital after being struck and was later pronounced dead. The incident adds another deadly case to a string of recent shootings that have left investigators trying to piece together what happened and who was responsible.

Police are still trying to determine who fired the shot

The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death, but authorities have not publicly identified a suspect or announced any arrests in connection with the gunfire. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the vehicles involved to contact Crime Stoppers.

The circumstances are especially unusual because Carlock was not at the location where the reported argument or gunfire occurred. Police said the bullet traveled through the Sam’s Club’s side metal wall before striking him inside the store. The available information does not indicate that Carlock was involved in the dispute.

PepsiCo, which owns Frito-Lay, said it was deeply saddened by Carlock’s death and extended its condolences to his family and loved ones. Sam’s Club also said it was heartbroken by the incident and would continue working with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
Evan Joshua G. Tacal BSBA Graduate from Far Eastern University 6+ years of writing experience Has taken an interest in planting