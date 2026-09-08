A 55-year-old Frito-Lay employee was killed after a bullet fired during gunfire outside a nearby Nashville bar pierced the metal wall of a Sam’s Club and struck him inside the store, police said. Paris Carlock, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was conducting product inventory in the chip aisle when he was hit in the head.

Recommended Videos

Per ABC, the shooting happened at about 4 a.m. at the Sam’s Club on the 1300 block of Antioch Pike. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, investigators believe the gunfire may have been connected to an argument at Lavou Lounge, a nearby bar. The people involved were reportedly removed from the lounge by security before the dispute continued outside, where shots were heard as vehicles left the area.

Carlock was taken to a local hospital after being struck and was later pronounced dead. The incident adds another deadly case to a string of recent shootings that have left investigators trying to piece together what happened and who was responsible.

Police are still trying to determine who fired the shot

The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death, but authorities have not publicly identified a suspect or announced any arrests in connection with the gunfire. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the vehicles involved to contact Crime Stoppers.

Paris Carlock was stocking chips in a Nashville Sam's Club when a lounge-fight round punched through the metal wall and killed him. Lavo Lounge tossed the idiots. They kept shooting.



Your "gun violence" speech never starts with the animals spraying parking lots.… — Paul of Legally Armed America (@Paul_of_LAA) September 7, 2026

The circumstances are especially unusual because Carlock was not at the location where the reported argument or gunfire occurred. Police said the bullet traveled through the Sam’s Club’s side metal wall before striking him inside the store. The available information does not indicate that Carlock was involved in the dispute.

PepsiCo, which owns Frito-Lay, said it was deeply saddened by Carlock’s death and extended its condolences to his family and loved ones. Sam’s Club also said it was heartbroken by the incident and would continue working with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy