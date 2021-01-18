Maneater DLC Confirmed, Tripwire Yet to Set Date or Details

Maneater has had players munching on several humans since it was first released back in 2020. If you haven’t played the action-RPG, you still have plenty of time to pick it up for free when you subscribe to PlayStation Plus. If you buy it up now, not only will you be enjoying one of the more unique games released in quite a while, you’ll soon get access to more content that’s coming soon. During a Reddit AMA with the games developer, Tripwire Interactive, we got confirmation that DLC is in the works, and we may get info soon about the upcoming new content.

When a fan asked if any DLC would be arriving for the game, art director Sean McBride said that we would be getting it but was vague about the details. McBride responded to the question by saying, “DLC has been confirmed! The team has been working on it for a while now. Hoping to share more information very soon.” When another fan asked for specifications, McBride said, “Nothing to confirm yet, but we’re excited to share it with you guys with the time is right!”

Maneater is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch port arriving in 2021.