Marvel’s Avengers Patch Addresses Relocked Outfits and Crashing

Marvel’s Avengers has received an urgent hotfix to address “significant issues” raised by the community in build 12.11. The most notable action taken by the small 237 MB patch is the resolution of outfits being relocked seemingly at random.

The community was quick to point out that unlocked outfits were suddenly inaccessible, as the game had returned them to the locked state. While the issue has now been fixed moving forward, Crystal Dynamics is researching how to assist affected players in granting them access to their once-owned costumes. However, the solution may take a while. The developer had this to say on the matter:

We are still investigating how to return outfits that don’t come from the Marketplace or through Challenge Cards to affected players.

Given the wording of the statement, it seems that story-based outfit rewards are proving to be the primary obstacle in retroactively applying the content to players. I can personally confirm that an outfit for Kamala Khan unlocked through progressing the Assemble campaign had removed itself from my available cosmetics. It is unclear if campaign provided costumes are the most commonly impacted type.

The brief patch notes for the PC version of Marvel’s Avengers can be found below:

Fixes the issue where some outfits were being relocked.

Fixed a problem which caused some players to fall out of world when starting Avengers Initiative.

Fixes for certain DEVICE_HUNG crashes that some uses are experiencing.

Currently, the availability of the patch has only been verified through Steam. We have yet to learn if the hotfix is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We will update this article with platform specific details when they become available.