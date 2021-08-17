Marvel’s Avengers Releases “War for Wakanda” Expansion Pack

Square Enix has just announced its highly anticipated and newest expansion pack known as “War for Wakanda” is available now for free. The pack includes a new Black Panther story as well as new villains and several new features.

The War for Wakanda expansion pack is named after the new story it brings along with it. King T’Challa is Wakanda’s devoted protector and ruler, and when his arch-villain Klaw’s forces are threatening the safety of Wakanda, T’Challa will have to step up and defend everything he loves and holds dear.

The new story will also feature additional new missions in the ongoing Avengers Initiative, this time takes place in the jungles of Wakanda. The new missions will also feature the Royal Palace in a new Outpost that will contain Shuri’s lab, Zawavari’s chambers, and the Wakandan War Room.

“The War for Wakanda Expansion is the biggest and best update we’ve ever made to Marvel’s Avengers,” said Scot Amos, Co-Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. “We’re proud to be able to deliver all this new content for free for everyone who owns the game. Combined with the new features we’ve added and improvements we’ve made since launch, there’s never been a better time to be a Marvel’s Avengers player.”

A 16-minute Marvel’s Avengers War Table that took place on August 16th went into further details about the new War for Wakanda expansion pack as well as what players can expect when downloading the free update.

Along with the new expansion pack, Marvel Avengers: Endgame Edition also launches today for $59.99. The new edition will bring with it eight bonus outfits as well as all previously released free content.

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available for purchase on PlayStation4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2021