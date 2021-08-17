Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda’s Story Trailer Revealed

Today, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix revealed, during the War Table focused on Marvel’s Avengers upcoming expansion War for Wakanda, the expansion’s new story trailer, which revealed more on is antagonist Ulysses Klaw and the dangers both T’Challa and the Avengers will have to face in order to stop his plans, which consist in invading Wakanda in a way the country has never seen before.

In Marvel’s Avengers War for Wakanda Story Trailer, we can also see many of T’Challa”s combat abilities, as well as a official glimpse of the visual of the villain Crossbones.

You can check out the Story Trailer below, courtesy of PlayStation’s official Youtube channel:

Crystal Dynamics also revealed, on PlayStation’s official blog, a synopsis of the upcoming expansion, which you can check out below:

”War for Wakanda is an original story set in our Marvel’s Avengers universe. The Expansion picks up years after the events of A-Day — T’Challa rules over Wakanda, and the country’s borders are closed to everyone… until the devious Ulysses Klaw finds a way in. When Klaw invades the country in efforts to harvest its wealth of Vibranium, T’Challa has to team up with outsiders – the Avengers – in order to protect his home.”

According to the game’s developers, as they revealed in the game’s latest War Table, in War for Wakanda, they focused on telling the story of the country, that also revealed, now on the game’s official site, that the expansion will be the biggest ever released to the game.

You can play Marvel’s Avengers right now on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PCs. War for Wakanda will be available for free to all who own the base game on August 17.