Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Developer Reveals the Origin of the Star-Lord Name

Eidos Montréal revealed, on the official Twitter profile of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, their new title inspired by the Marvel team, many details regarding the game’s protagonist, Peter Quil, also known as Star-Lord.

Among the many things talked about in the video, which is the first in the Dev Insights series, the game’s Art Director, Bruno Gauthier-Leblanc revealed that Quil’s hero’s name ”Star-Lord” is, in the game’s lore, inspired by his favorite Rock band, called Star-Lord, and his obsession with it.

In the video, the director also revealed that, for then, the word which would describe Star-Lord’s design the most would be, in his words ”Space Metal”.

Peter Quill is a child of the 80s through and through, from his haircut to his pins. Why does he call himself Star-Lord? In our universe, it was originally the name of his favorite teenage rock band 🤘 #GOTGGame pic.twitter.com/dc2R2cfSRP — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) August 10, 2021

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is expected to be released on October 26, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. You can check out the tittle’s official synopsis below, as is featured on its official product page on Square Enix’s official store:

”Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing’s off-limits. If you think it’s all going to plan, you’re in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy’s fate. It’s time to show the universe what you’re made of. You got this. Probably.”

So, what did you think of the new reveals regarding Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy protagonist?

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2021