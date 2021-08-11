Game News

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Developer Reveals the Origin of the Star-Lord Name

Would you have guessed?

August 11th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Marvels-Guardians-of-the-Galaxy-Star-Lord

Eidos Montréal revealed, on the official Twitter profile of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, their new title inspired by the Marvel team, many details regarding the game’s protagonist, Peter Quil, also known as Star-Lord.

Among the many things talked about in the video, which is the first in the Dev Insights series, the game’s Art Director, Bruno Gauthier-Leblanc revealed that Quil’s hero’s name ”Star-Lord” is, in the game’s lore, inspired by his favorite Rock band, called Star-Lord, and his obsession with it.

In the video, the director also revealed that, for then, the word which would describe Star-Lord’s design the most would be, in his words ”Space Metal”.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is expected to be released on October 26, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. You can check out the tittle’s official synopsis below, as is featured on its official product page on Square Enix’s official store:

”Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing’s off-limits. If you think it’s all going to plan, you’re in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy’s fate. It’s time to show the universe what you’re made of. You got this. Probably.”

So, what did you think of the new reveals regarding Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy protagonist?

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2021

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Guardians of the Galaxy Lady Hellbender Stars on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy New Cinematic
Today, Eidos Montréal revealed a new cinematic of their upcoming AAA title Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, based on the...
Attack of the Fanboy
Guardians of the Galaxy Game Revealed with Release Date
Guardians of the Galaxy was revealed at the Square Enix E3 2021 summer showcase with an extended trailer and a...
Attack of the Fanboy
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series – Episode 5 Review
Telltale’s take on Marvel’s massively popular Guardians of the Galaxy series has showed the developer’s talents when it comes to...
Attack of the Fanboy
Telltale’s Last Guardians of the Galaxy Trailer Released
It was recently announced that the season finale of Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be coming out next week. Today...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy