Marvel’s Midnight Suns Revealed – What is it and When is it Releasing

Today, during the Gamescom Opening Night Live show, Firaxis Games, Marvel, and 2K officially revealed Marvel’s Midnight Suns, an upcoming tactical RPG set, as it is described in the game’s official site, ”in the darker side of the Marvel Universe.”

The announcement was made through the release of the game’s first trailer, which showcases its main theme as well as its protagonist, The Hunter, a brand-new super-hero created by the game’s developers together with Marvel, as well as its release date, scheduled to take place on March 2022.

You can check out the game’s Official Announcement Trailer, ‘The Awakening’, below, courtesy of Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ newly released YouTube channel, as well as the game’s official synopsis, as is presented on the game’s official site:

”Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a new tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, putting you face-to-face against demonic forces of the underworld as you team up with and live among the Midnight Suns, Earth’s last line of defense.”

During the game’s presentation, at Gamescom, it was also revealed that The Hunter will be fully customizable, and not only that, but players will be able to forge bonds with the heroes, a mechanic which will be, according to its developers, as important as the selection of abilities and equipment, as well as a vital part of the title’s gameplay.

As we said above, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is set to be released in March 2022. The game’s first gameplay showcase is set to be revealed on September 1st.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2021