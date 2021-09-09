Marvel’s Wolverine and Spider-Man 2 Coming from Insomniac for PS5

The PlayStation Showcase was highly anticipated among fans and it seems like that was for good reason with huge announcements like Marvel’s Wolverine and later Spider-Man 2. Coming from Insomniac Games, the makers of Marvel’s Spider-Man and the Miles Morales sequel on both PS4 and PS5. Fans were hoping for a Spider-Man 2 announcement, and that came eventually but the bigger surprise was the reveal of a Wolverine game coming soon too.

Hitting during the PlayStation Studios portion of the Showcase, which also featured mega hits like God of War: Ragnarok, Marvel fans certainly have a lot to look forward to in the coming years on PS5. Marvel’s Wolverine is said to be “in development for PlayStation 5” but few other details, including a potential release window or PS4 support were missing.

Surprisingly though Insomniac had more details to share for the highly anticipated Spider-Man 2, which is set to release some time in 2023. The short cinematic trailer shows that both Peter Parker and Miles Morales will star with the story focused on the arrival of Venom. You can check out the short trailer down below, and we’ll update soon with the Wolverine reveal once it is available.

Both of these games are coming from Insomniac Games, which has made a name for itself with their third-person action titles. Spider-Man was a massive hit both in sales and critically. The Miles Morales followup was equally as successful all around, leaving fans anxiously awaiting a return to the Marvel universe from the developer. Now it looks like their wait will be very worth it with these two different titles coming to PS5 in the future.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hits PS5 in 2023, with Wolverine currently in development with an unknown release date.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer | PS5