Microsoft Enters a 10-Year Commitment to Bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

Call of Duty and Nintendo are not words gamers are used to reading in one sentence, but that will change in the future. According to recent tweets, Microsoft will begin a commitment with Nintendo that includes the Call of Duty franchise, and many players are already thinking about the meaning of this new relationship.

On December 6, Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, made several tweets regarding Microsoft’s new commitment to Nintendo, and many gamers are still learning about the agreement that will change how Call of Duty will be played in upcoming years. According to Phil Spencer’s tweets, Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo, but this is not everything. Phil Spencer also stated they will keep offering Call of Duty on Steam and Xbox simultaneously after closing the Merger with Activision Blizzard King.

The Twitter thread is full of players sharing mixed beliefs about Phil Spencer’s statements. Many players are happy about the announcement while remembering past titles available on Nintendo Switch consoles. The last Call of Duty title on a Nintendo console was Call of Duty: Ghosts, released in 2013.

Other players believe Microsoft is giving them mixed signals when stating they want to bring games to more people. Many players think this is not true when titles like Starfield and past games like Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice are Xbox-exclusive titles.

Many gamers are excited about this, even though some Twitter users are skeptical about Nintendo Switch’s power to handle the next releases. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are demanding titles that require strong equipment to offer a pleasant experience, so bringing any current title to the Nintendo Switch will be more than difficult.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Phil Spencer made some statements clearing the air, saying that they want to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo as they do with other consoles. With this statement, Nintendo Switch players can rest assured that in the future, they will not have to face opponents in different consoles, so far, there are talks about bringing Call of Duty to the platform, but there is no official statement about crossplay or anything else.

This is good news for Nintendo fans, the last Call of Duty title on a Nintendo console was in 2013, and there could be a strong need for that experience in Nintendo’s demographic.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022