Microsoft Store Leaks Next The Sims 4 Kit: Courtyard Oasis

The Microsoft Store accidentally leaked the next The Sims 4 Kit: Courtyard Oasis. Players could see the Kit’s full description plus multiple images on the store page. Since the leak was discovered, it was promptly removed from the Microsoft Store, but not before the description and images were shared on social media.

The release came a few weeks earlier than expected, but the official The Sims social media accounts didn’t appear too upset. The official The Sims Twitter account made reference to it while the Xbox account promptly jumped in admitting to the lead. The company plans to share its full Summer line-up on May 17.

Hey @Xbox, check ya' texts 📱!

We totally get it, we're excited too! This summer is going to be 🔥 & we can't wait to share our summer line-up on May 17th☀️😎 — The Sims (@TheSims) May 7, 2021

Here’s the official description for the upcoming kit:

The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit Key Features:

Turn the center of your Sim’s home into a lush, vibrant space inspired by the riads of Morocco with The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit! Lounge around the fountain, admire the decorative tiling, and bring your family together in absolute harmony.

Create Your Oasis — Construct a dreamy, stylish courtyard for the family to enjoy. Play with filigree designs, vivid colors, and intricate tile patterns to tie it together, then decorate with hanging lanterns, resplendent textiles, and tropical plants.

Go Natural — Invite a refreshing breeze and bright sunlight into the home with new columns and archways while maintaining your privacy with beautifully latticed wooden windows. It’s the best of both worlds!

During the last Inside Maxis stream, The Sims team announced that another Game Pack and Kit were on the horizon. With the Kit in full view, the company will likely announce the Game Pack during the Sims Summer announcement. Many players are still hoping for farming or more supernatural-related content.

The Sims 4 Kit: Courtyard Oasis is scheduled to launch on May 18 for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.