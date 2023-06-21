Mind Over Magic Console Release Date: Is It Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

On June 19, 2023 Klei dropped a demo of a new base builder, Mind Over Magic, available until June 26, 2023. In the game, players build a school from the ground up, upgrading the building and the items, staff, and students within it as they go. Meanwhile, there’s also a deadly fog closing in on you, so you must fight off the monsters in a timely manner to ensure survival. The demo came out on Steam for the PC and has some wondering when the release date is and is Mind Over Magic coming to PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch?

Related: 15 Indie Games For Switch You Won’t Want To Miss!

Mind Over Magic Release Date

The first trailer for Mind Over Magic, the Steam Next Fest Trailer, released on June 16, 2023 with links to wishlist on Steam, subscribe to Klei, and see more videos from Klei. Outside of the demo availability, there are no further dates discussed yet. The demo offers gameplay of one chapter of the game. Upon completing the chapter you can still mess around with your school, crafting, and recruiting students but you will not be able to advance the story by fighting the bosses underneath the school. The fog does dissipate so there is no danger. This allows you a chance to play with some of the mechanics of crafting and building.

Will This Be On Consoles?

As of right now, there is no news of Mind Over Magic coming to PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch. Some of Klei’s previous titles like Don’t Starve, Don’t Starve Together, and Invisible, Inc., have been released on consoles after the initial release on PC and Mac. While there’s no confirmation that this will happen for Mind Over Magic right now, there’s hope for fans of the game that it may come following the initial release.

- This article was updated on June 21st, 2023