Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season Two Update Reportedly Delayed

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players will have to wait a little longer before testing the new content in Season 2. According to a well-known name in the gaming industry, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season two will launch later than expected, and many players are already complaining about it across social media.

On January 16, the official CharlieIntel Twitter account tweeted about the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season two updates that left many players with a sour taste. According to the tweet, new data mining information suggests that Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season two update will not launch on February 1 as many players expected. According to the information relayed by the Twitter user, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season two updates may come on February 15, two weeks later than expected.

New data mining information suggests Season 02 of MWII and Warzone 2 begins February 15th, not February 1st. Seems like the new Season may be delayed. No official announcement yet from Activision. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) January 17, 2023

Activision has not made an official statement about season two’s release date, and delays are becoming more common among triple-A titles, so do not be surprised if, in a couple of days, the developers release a statement confirming this new leak.

Many Modern Warfare 2 players are not happy with the game’s current state. Claiming Warzone 2 has taken the spotlight leaving Modern Warfare 2 players with a lack of content updates. Most players believe that Modern Warfare 2 launched with less content than it should have, leaving players with subpar maps and the missing ranked mode that many veteran players were expecting to experience since the game’s launch in 2022.

Modern Warfare 2’s 24/7 Shipment playlist kept most players from complaining about the game, but recently the developers pulled out the fan-favorite playlist, leaving players without one of their favorite experiences. Some players have stated across social media that after 24/7 Shipment was taken out of the game, they prefer to go to a different title, something dangerous for a franchise that plans to keep producing content for the game.

Even though Modern Warfare 2 surpassed sales expectations, many players were not sold on the experience. This is why the game’s developers need to step up and deliver quality content to the players who still recommend the acclaimed shooter that has become a staple for the current generation of first-person shooters.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023