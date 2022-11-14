Modern Warfare 2 Fans Ask for Detailed Weapon Stats

Modern Warfare 2 players have enjoyed the title since it was released on October 28. Thousands of players are still grinding through all the weapon camos and attachments, and some Modern Warfare 2 fans are starting to ask about a specific change that, in their minds, would make the experience a lot better.

On November 14, a post on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit regarding the game’s weapon stats started to gain some traction, and since then, hundreds of players have left their opinions and upvotes. According to the comments on the post, Modern Warfare 2 fans are desperate to change the game’s weapon stat UI when equipping and comparing different attachments.

Right now, players do not have a way of knowing how strong some attachments are and are left wondering what combination is the right one when choosing their loadouts. Right now, if players go to equip an attachment in any gun, they are presented with several bars that display the improvements brought with said attachment.

This way of presenting the changes done to a weapon is clean, but when regarding the weapon’s performance, players want to know what they are getting. Displaying weapon stats with numbers instead of ambiguous bars is the right decision according to many players, and the post traction confirms this assumption.

In past titles, many players have resourced to third-party websites to get this type of information, something that a triple-A franchise like Call of Duty should bring from the start.

The post has almost two thousand upvotes, and many players are still commenting, so is safe to say that more players agree with this petition. Sadly this is not the only complaint that Modern Warfare 2 players have. Many players in the community have complained about the game’s maps, Time To Kill, and even some overpowered weapons.

All in all, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s launched on October 28, so is safe to say that developers still have a lot of time to make the changes that the community wants.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022