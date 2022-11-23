Modern Warfare 2 Fans Upset About Ammo Change in Update 1.11

Modern Warfare 2 fans have been all over the place on social media complaining about all the problems, and features added with season one. Unfortunately, for many players, update 1.11 came with an ammo change that left players shocked.

On November 23, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post regarding an ammo change that came with Modern Warfare 2’s update 1.11, and since then, many players have upvoted and commented on the post. According to the post, Armor Piercing ammo no longer has a damage multiplier against armored opponents, leaving many players in shock.

So far, the post has around four thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments, but not for a good reason. Many players do not know why Infinity Ward made this chance. Now Armor Piercing ammo no longer pierces armor, making it useless against the enemy type that should be the target of its function.

Many users are claiming that Armor Piercing rounds are useless or pointless after this patch, taking the only function that carries any value into the ammo type. Lots of players think the developers should change the name of the ammo to Vehicle Piercing Ammo because it’s the only thing that benefits from the ammo type.

Without the damage multiplier, Armor Piercing Ammunition will only deal more damage to vehicles and killstreaks. Some players claim that the damage boosts against killstreaks are too little to consider using the ammo over other options.

Some players were using this ammo type to deal with enemies in the DMZ game mode. On DMZ, Al Masrah is filled with tons of AI opponents, and many of them are covered in armor, with Armor Piercing Ammunition players felt like they had a chance at these enemies and stopped dumping 30 rounds in a single target. Now DMZ players will have to find a better alternative until the developers revert the change or boost another ammo type to fill the need that Armor Piercing Ammunition left.

A few players think that Armor Piercing Ammunition should at least keep its damage multiplier against AI opponents. According to some players, DMZ’s AI enemies have better aim than some players, and they are bigger in number, so any encounter can turn fatal when the armored soldiers arrive.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022