Modern Warfare 2 Players are Experiencing Extremely Toxic Lobbies

The Call of Duty franchise has been famous for many years because of its captivating stories and enticing multiplayer experiences. Call of Duty veterans remember the first titles with nostalgia, but some of them cannot forget the incredibly toxic lobbies they used to play on, and in Modern Warfare 2, they seem to have resurfaced.

On November 14, a post on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit regarding players’ toxicity started to gain some traction, and many players are still commenting on the post. According to the post, many players have faced toxic opponents that threaten them with violence or harass them with offensive language over voice comms or in-game chat.

At the time of this writing, the post has over two hundred comments and almost two thousand upvotes, and most of them agree with the previous statement. Many players have faced a similar situation, and a few players have received messages with threats of physical violence.

Some players believe this is pretty normal when it comes to the Call of Duty community and do not give the toxic behavior too much thought.

Toxic behavior is common among the competitive gaming community, but according to what several Reddit users shared, Call of Duty players seem to take it to the next level.

All players can do right now is mute the enemy team so they cannot bother them at the end of a match and ignore any rude comments made by other players. Reporting them should be enough to stop the toxic behavior, but in many cases is not that simple.

All in all, Call of Duty players should be excited about the new season coming to Modern Warfare 2 and the release of Warzone 2.0 and DMZ. Call of Duty fans will have lots of content to go through this holiday season, so they should start practicing their aim and test new loadouts to get ready for the battle royale experience set to surpass Warzone’s success.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022