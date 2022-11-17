Modern Warfare 2 Players are Up in Arms About Tier 1 Mode

Call of Duty players buy every entry looking for specific experiences. Many players queue up only for Domination or Kill Confirmed matches and leave the other game modes for other players. There’s a game mode loved by the community for a long time, and in Modern Warfare 2, many players are not happy with its new twist.

On November 16, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post sharing his experience with the Tier 1 game mode released in Modern Warfare 2’s Season One. According to the Reddit user, the Tier 1 game mode is nothing like the previous Hardcore game modes featured in past Call of Duty titles. Frustrating players with a subpar experience that does not match the expectation that has come to be set from past Call of Duty titles.

The Reddit post has gathered some attention from the community, and it has around 3 thousand upvotes and more than one thousand comments. Many of them agree with the user who made the post.

The comment section is full of players that agree with the statement, and some players even believe that the Tier 1 game mode is neither Realism nor Hardcore from past titles. Being considered a mix of both game modes, catering to a few users who enjoy the game mode.

So far, most players are not entirely sold on the Tier 1 Mode, but it was released not too long ago, so maybe we are not hearing all the feedback from the community. This is nothing new to Call of Duty players, many fans of the series have split decisions regarding weapon balance, SBMM, and more. So it is a matter of time until they found the next topic to share their opinions on.

All in all, if you are looking for a better experience, you may be better off launching Warzone 2, but before you do, consider unlocking the new assault rifle available. Here’s how to unlock the M13B, the assault rifle that’s becoming a fierce competitor in the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022