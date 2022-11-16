Modern Warfare 2 Season One launched on November 16 and brought a lot of content, besides the launch of Warzone 2 and the new DMZ game mode. As with Warzone and Modern Warfare 2019, Call of Duty players can unlock weapons while playing different experiences. So if you are wondering how to unlock the M13B in Warzone 2, make sure you stay until the end of our guide.

How to Unlock the M13B in Warzone 2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players have two options to unlock the M13B, and lucky for you, we will be showing you how to unlock the high-fire rate Assault Rifle that promises to compete in the same category as the M4 and Kastov 762.

To unlock the M13B in Warzone 2, players will have to defeat The Chemist in the radiation zone of DMZ and extract his dropped weapon. According to the official Call of Duty Blog, players will also be able to unlock the M13B if they buy it as a part of a store bundle.

Warzone players may remember that weapons from other Call of Duty titles like the Cold War MP5 and even the Cooper Carbine from Vanguard were locked behind weapon challenges that, for many players, were rather annoying. Well, it looks like Warzone 2 players will have to go through those challenges again if they want to have more options when it comes to weaponry.

All in all, Warzone players should hurry up and start queuing up in the new DMZ mode. Leveling up this weapon as fast as possible may help them to get an advantage against other players and start their battle royale career with a winning streak.

Make sure you have the best Vel 46, and M4 builds. You will need them if you want to be the last squad alive in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022