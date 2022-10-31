Best Kastov 762 Build in Modern Warfare 2: Attachments, Loadout, and Class Setup

The AK-74 is a staple weapon for any Call of Duty game and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a couple of variations to choose from. With the new weapon tree system, you can unlock different receivers for weapons but you must start with a base. The Kastov 762 is where you start with the AKs and it is quite a powerful weapon on its own. Let’s go over a build for the Kastov 762 and the loadout you should run with it in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Best Kastov 762 Build in Modern Warfare 2

While the Fennec 45 is perfect for getting up close and personal with your enemies, the Kastov 762 works best in mid to long-range fights. Taking only two or three shots to kill at anything less than sniping range makes it a monster if you can hit your first few shots.

This makes building this gun quite difficult because we don’t want to change too much about it since it is already a very solid gun at its base. If you put too much on you run the risk of making the aim down sight time too long and the Kastov 762 will become useless. Here is the build that works best for the Kastov 762.

Muzzle – Kastovia DX90

Optic – Cronen Mini Red Dot

Grip – Ivanov ST-70 Grip

Underbarrel – FTAC Ripper 56

Ammunition – 7.62 High Velocity

This combination of items helps extend the damage range of the weapon while not hurting the ADS speed too much. The muzzle and ammunition are both chosen to help with bullet velocity since the rounds from this weapon can move quite slowly and make it hard to track targets that are far away from you.

The optic can also be changed out for another optic of your choice. The Cronen is an optic that many players will have unlocked early on in the game and it doesn’t take up as much of your screen. You also don’t really need a large zoom optic since you won’t be sniping people with this weapon anyway. But with this selection of attachments, you should be able to handle any challenge for the Kastov 762 and unlock the gold camo with ease.

Best Loadout to Run With The Kastov 762 in Modern Warfare 2

Secondary

Mostly, what you run on backup is a personal choice. You won’t really want to run Overkill with this weapon so you will be choosing between a pistol, a launcher or a knife. Most players will pick a knife since it will allow you to move quickly and can be easily traded for a backup weapon off the first person you kill in a life.

If you are farming for Polyatomic camos, you can run a launcher as your secondary and use it to shoot down any airborne killstreaks that come up in a game. A pistol is really the last choice for what you should run since switching to it in a firefight only comes up when you are out of ammo in the Kastov 762.

Tactical and Lethal

The classic Stim and grenade combo work well with the Kastov 762. Having the ability to quickly get yourself to full health after a fight is always nice. Having a frag or Semtex to throw and push someone out of cover and into your sightline will let you rack up kills without having to put yourself in danger.

Perks

For your perks, the simple combo of Double Time and Scavenger will always work for any non-sniper rifle builds. Moving quickly throughout the map is always great and scavenger will keep your ammo topped up if other people are not running the same gun as you. You can choose to switch out one of those perks with Battle Hardened if you are having trouble with stuns and flashes in a game. But for the most part, you will want to stick to those two perks.

For your Bonus Perk, Fast Hands or Resupply are your go-to options. Reloading quickly will let you always be ready for a fight and if you can’t reload switching weapons is even faster with Fast Hands. Resupply is a better option if you find yourself almost dead after every fight you get into and need to use multiple Stims in one life.

For the Ultimate Perk, you will want to run High Alert or Ghost. High Alert will help you turn on people sneaking up behind you and cut out those deaths from people you didn’t even see to your side. Ghost is a good option if everyone on the other team is running UAVs and you don’t want to keep shooting them down.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022