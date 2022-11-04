Modern Warfare 2 Players Complain About Aggressive SBMM

Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM) has been a controversial topic among many Call of Duty forums and Twitter threads, and sadly for many players, the problem has migrated to Modern Warfare 2.

On November 3, on the ModernWarfare 2 subreddit, a player released a statement regarding the current state of the SBMM mechanic, getting lots of traction within the subreddit while many players shared the experience they have had since the game launched. According to the post, players with average K/Ds are getting matched with tryhard players making tournament-worthy moves. Something that players are not looking at when booting up the game in their free time.

Sadly, the user who made the post is not alone in this. Many players have been leaving their comments sharing the same experience. They are getting matched with players not on the same level as them, making the experience chaotic and frustrating.

Many players are looking for a casual experience, and now, they are constantly getting killed by tryhard players. Some players take extreme measures and quit matches when they keep getting killed.

Some players believe that the only way to counter this is to reverse-boost their accounts for an hour to lower their stats and join low-skill lobbies to play with other players, having a more casual experience without getting killed by high-skill players.

SBMM has been a controversial topic among many Call of Duty veterans, so this is not the first time players speak about the topic. Many Call of Duty veterans think that SBMM takes away from the old-school experience that the game used to offer in the Xbox 360 and PS3 days.

Getting matched with pro players or sweaty players is fun for everyone but casual players looking for a relaxed experience. The developers should consider making drastic changes to this mechanic and offer casual players the experience they are looking for.

Modern Warfare 2 will get a ranked mode in 2023, so players should hope for a less strict SBMM experience once the ranked game mode is live.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022