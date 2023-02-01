Modern Warfare 2 Players Feel Like Warzone is Preventing Them From Getting More Maps

Most Modern Warfare 2 players are eager to receive more content. Many veterans of the series believe Modern Warfare 2 is one of the less supported titles in recent years, lacking maps, weapons, and standard game modes, besides the tons of bugs and UI/UX problems. Some players started to complain even more when they found out about this fact in Modern Warfare 2 season two.

On January 31, a user made a post on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit that since then it has gotten lots of attention from the community. According to the post, Modern Warfare 2 season two will only bring two new maps for its standard multiplayer, leading to many complaints on the Reddit post, sharing their dislike for this new piece of information.

So far, the Reddit post has more than two thousand likes and hundreds of comments, many of them sharing their dislike about having less content than they thought they would get in Modern Warfare 2 season two. Throughout the Reddit post, many users commented on how Modern Warfare 2 feels like the free version of Warzone 2 and how better it would be if they charged $70 for Warzone 2 and left the multiplayer game modes of Modern Warfare 2 as a free-to-play title, and sadly many players think the same.

The particular comment that said the previous statement gathered some attention, and so far, it has more than two thousand upvotes.

This is not the first time Modern Warfare 2 players complain about the lack of content in the game when comparing all the content and updates Warzone 2 gets frequently. Many players think that Warzone 2 takes away most of the focus and attention of the developers as it is one of the most famous and played titles because of its potential and free-to-play model.

Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer feels abandoned when players compare what previous titles had at this point in their arsenal. Modern Warfare 2 launched without staple Call of Duty game modes and with tons of UI/UX issues, besides the lack of maps, and much of this did not change when season one and season one reloaded were added.

It looks like Call of Duty developers have a lot to accomplish if they want to please the audience that bought Modern Warfare 2 for its core multiplayer experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023