Modern Warfare 2 Players Want This Game Mode to Come Back

Many Modern Warfare 2 players miss previous features and mechanics from its prequel, Modern Warfare 2019. Many players got accustomed to how Modern Warfare 2019 worked, and most fans are lost when they boot Modern Warfare 2 for the first time. Many game modes and weapons came back from Modern Warfare 2019, but some players are asking for Modern Warfare 2019’s gunfight game mode to return to the series.

On November 30. a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post asking developers to add the gunfight game mode to Modern Warfare 2, and according to the post’s feedback, the user is not alone in this. According to the Reddit user, the gunfight game mode was easily one of the best additions to Modern Warfare 2019, and it’s one of the few game modes players ask him about before buying Modern Warfare 2. The player also stated he heard the developers would bring the game mode to the game, but he thinks they may take their time looking to stretch the game’s content until the next title comes out.

According to many users, most of them spent many hours playing gunfight in Modern Warfare 2019, and some even participated in tournaments competing with other players to see who was the best team.

Many players talk about the game mode on a positive note, and some fans have fond memories of playing with friends while trying to beat the enemy team. Some players claim to have played the Cold War and Vanguard versions of the game mode, but most players agree that Modern Warfare 2019’s gunfight game mode was the best of them.

At the end of the comment section, a player shared an interesting theory about why the developers did not add the game mode when the game launched. According to the user, delaying gunfight’s release gives players a reason to explore and try different game modes instead of going straight to the one they know they like.

True or not, this is an interesting theory. Many players are still waiting for the game mode, so it is safe to say that Modern Warfare 2019 fans are interested in this highly competitive game mode that allowed them quickly face enemies in close-quarter matches to find out who is the best player.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022