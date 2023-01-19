Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Mode Will Launch in Season Two

Many Modern Warfare 2 players feel like the developers released the game without enough content to keep players from going to other first-person shooter titles. The lack of maps and the change to some well-known mechanics made it difficult for some players to come back and stay with the game. Luckily for many, Modern Warfare 2 ranked mode will come sooner than many expected.

On January 18, the official Treyarch Studios Twitter account tweeted about an upcoming feature that will be added once Modern Warfare 2 season two comes out. According to the tweet, Modern Warfare 2 ranked mode will come in season two, a game mode that many veterans of the series have been eagerly waiting for since the game’s launch in 2022.

Modern Warfare 2 players have been asking for lots of features, and Ranked mode is one of the most mentioned features on the game’s subreddits. The ranked mode will allow players to compete with others at their same skill level, avoiding being stomped by players who are better than the enemy team.

Many competitive games like Valorant and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive have ranked modes and some players devote dozens of hours trying to climb the rank ladder and prove they can become the best.

Many competitive players put a lot of effort and value into what rank they can get while playing a game, and anyone can see this when close friends talk about their ranks in Valorant. Many players get a sense of pride and accomplishment when they get the rank they deserve and when they do not, many of them spend countless hours grinding until they feel satisfied with the result.

Having a ranked mode in Modern Warfare 2 will bring more players into their servers and make them stay longer, increasing the odds of players buying cosmetic items or purchasing the game’s battle pass.

Modern Warfare 2 players should start practicing before the ranked mode goes live. Some players are eager to prove to the world how skillful and good they are, so every hour of their gaming sessions will count towards getting higher in the rank ladder.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023