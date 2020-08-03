Modern Warfare Blows the Roof Off Call of Duty in Season 5

The Season 5 Trailer for Modern Warfare has been released ahead of the update, and it gives you a good idea of what to expect across the game’s modes — This includes new maps in competitive multiplayer, new cosmetic items, and big map changes to Warzone, and more from what we see in the brief trailer below.

Season 5 Change to Multiplayer

Multiplayer will get a bunch of new content in the new maps: Petrov Oil Rig and Suldal Harbor for 6v6, Verdansk Airport for Ground War, Livestock for Gunfight, and presumably more when you factor in there’s going to be new weapons and skins as well as a new Battle Pass to progress through in this facet of the game.

Changes to Warzone Season 5

In Warzone we see some huge structural changes to the map with the roof being taken off of the Stadium area of the map. A working train has also been added to the map and these element should shake up the Warzone formula for the time being.

Modern Warfare Season 5 Gameplay

Season 5 for Call of Duty Modern Warfare is set to launch on August 5th. For those on PlayStation, you may have noticed that the massive update has already begun.