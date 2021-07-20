Monster Hunter Stories 2 Has Sold Over 1,000,000 Copies Worldwide

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Stories 2 has surpassed over 1,000,000 copies sold worldwide! The company shared this via their official Monster Hunter Twitter account, with a celebratory piece accompanying it. The game was released just a few weeks back on July 9th, meaning it sold 1 million copies in just under 2 weeks. This is extremely impressive for a smaller spinoff title of the Monster Hunter series that was only released on the Nintendo Switch and PC. This should be expected, however, especially after seeing the number of copies that Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise has sold through.

The title was originally announced back alongside Monster Hunter Rise at the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase in September of 2020. This pleased many fans of the original game, Monster Hunter Stories, which was released for the 3DS back in 2017. Those interested in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin do not need to worry though, as this sequel’s story does not connect directly to anything from the original title besides a few references scattered throughout. The Monster Hunter Stories spinoff series focuses more on story and RPG elements as compared to the mainline games, offering players a different, yet familiar, take on the Monster Hunter franchise. Any fan of the series should absolutely give these games a try, as they are truly a treat for all Monster Hunter fans, big or small.

You can check out the announcement below, and also make sure to check out our review of the game here. We stated that the game had “A simple at its core but engaging story, dozens of ridable Monsters with different abilities, a huge number of customizable armor and weapons and enough end-game content and deep mechanics to keep you occupied for hundreds of hours”. Finally, check out the collection of guides we have available to assist you with any need in Monster Hunter Stories 2!