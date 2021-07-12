More News From FIFA 22, You Can Create a Club in Career Mode

Yesterday we learned the first information about the technical basis of the game FIFA 22, the new Hypermotion system that should bring naturally animated movements and behaviors of footballers. Now we have some more concrete information about the novelties in the content.

It seems that the biggest novelty of FIFA Ultimate Team mode this year will be the introduction of FUT Heroes cards. These are special cards that represent footballers at the time of their careers when they because fan favorites. The specificity is that FUT Heroes cards will have a unique chemistry with players from the same league, with an already existing connection with players of the same nationality.

Among the first confirmed FUT Heroes cards are Mario Gomez, Tim Cahill, Jorge Campos, Diego Milito, Fernando Morientes, Sami Al-Jaber, Robbie Keane, Abedi Pele and Clint Dempsey. We will find out more details about the FUT Heroes news in August.

In addition to FUT, Career Mode, VOLTA Football and Pro Clubs are returning. The most significant novelty of Career mode will be the possibility of creating your own club from the ground up, with which you will then fight from the lowest league to enter the highest rank of the competition. Pro Clubs will bring a new system of football growth this year, as well as a greater opportunity to modify the club.

It was also confirmed that work was done on presenting the goalkeepers, so the game should replicate the personalities in the behavior of different goalkeepers. For example, differences in positioning on the field, defense styles etc.

New mechanics related to one-on-one situations are introduced into gameplay. There will be an “explosive sprint” in which players have more control over acceleration when dribbling or defending.

All of these innovations will be available in all versions of the game, including PS4, XBO and PC versions. It has been confirmed that a version for the Nintendo Switch is coming out, but in the Legacy edition in which only jerseys and rosters will be new. However, this year the Switch version will be slightly cheaper than usual.

