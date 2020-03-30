To claim players have been eagerly awaiting a sequel to 2008’s Mount & Blade may be a bit of an understatement, because Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord’s first day in early access is demolishing Steam right now.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord has surged beyond 175,000 players

In a Twitter post shared by Mount & Blade’s official account, the team shared they had broken beyond 145,00 concurrent players, and that it took a mere 100 minutes for the game to reach 100,000 players. These insane numbers have made Mount & Blade II: Bannerlords the largest launch on Steam in 2020.

#Bannerlord has over 145,000 concurrent players right now. It took 100 minutes to reach 100,000. +1250 reviews on Steam, 88% of them positive, in just 3 hours. All these numbers make already @Mount_and_Blade II: Bannerlord the biggest launch in Steam in 2020. THANK YOU — Mount & Blade (@Mount_and_Blade) March 30, 2020

As of writing this article that number has swelled to 178,304 concurrent players, placing it in third behind juggernauts Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. This is no small feat, especially when you consider the first game came out 12 years ago. Fans have obviously craved this sequel for some time, and today’s exceptional performance indicates as much.

I’ve not played the original, and I won’t lie and say I’m into these more realistic medieval style of games. They’ve just never been my jam, but after witnessing this monstrous debut – for a game that is in early access no less – even I’m curious to see what all the fuss is about.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is currently available on Steam in Early Access, and is 10% off for its first two weeks. If you’d like to know more about the game PC Invasion has an excellent write-up I recommend checking out. God knows I’ll need it before jumping in.