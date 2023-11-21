Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections DLC Roadmap

Image: Bandai Namco

With the release of Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, rumors and speculations have begun to circulate that a series of Downloadable Content will be coming throughout the next few months.

Between new customization options and possible upcoming characters, fans are speculating on what will come next.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections DLC release date.

The first wave of DLC content is currently just one season pass that can be purchased after the 16th of November. The season pass is $25 and will include 5 individual packs along with a new costume for Naruto Uzumaki that’s based on his appearance during the end of the Great Ninja War.

The first pass will be released somewhere around December 31st. However, with how fresh and new the game is, this could be a placeholder for a more concrete date, and more information on the beginning of the DLC releases is bound to be on the horizon.

Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections leaked DLC characters.

More evidence to these claims btw lol. The files with multiple ID's in them (ex: 9hgr9asr9ind_spl_fin01) are most definitely guaranteed to be intended for upcoming Team Ultimate Jutsu's.



Credit to @justcamtro for sourcing the files. https://t.co/J7xQ9VFo3q pic.twitter.com/pgHtdoNKNL — Moeru (@MoeruStorm) November 17, 2023

A recent tweet done by MoeruStorm shows PNG images and links of the 5 possible characters bound to appear as playable fighters in the upcoming season pass. Each character will be released one at a time over several months, similar to how most DLC packs are usually done for fighting games like Super Smash Brothers Ultimate. Leaks suggest that the fighters in the upcoming DLC are the following:

HAGOROMO

ISSHIKI

KURENAI

KAWAKI (Karma mode)

BORUTO (Momoshiki mode)

Many of these leaks consist of dynamic images of ultimate jutsu techniques and the characters that are using them along with variations of Kawaki and Boruto. More information is bound to surface in the beginning of December validating these leaks and showing us what new fun characters we’re going to fight as in Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023