NEO: The World Ends With You Gets a Release Date

This morning Square Enix announced a release date for the upcoming NEO: The World Ends With You, the long-awaited sequel to the cult classic Nintendo DS game. The game will be arriving on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this coming summer. This follows an enhanced rerelease of the original game on Nintendo Switch. The new entry in the series will arrive on the 27th of July.

The announcement and release date trailers work to answer some of the questions that fans might have about NEO: The World Ends With You. The game retains the over-the-top anime aesthetic of the original. The player will be able to customize the protagonist’s appearance to boost their powers, a modern upgrade that makes sense given the original game’s dedication to portraying a variety of Japanese street fashion. The trailer also gives us a look at some of the combat, which appears to forgo the element of controlling multiple characters at once that was a big part of the Nintendo DS original. However, this omission makes sense given that it is being made for systems with only a single screen.

NEO: The World Ends With You, much like the original, is created by Tetsuya Nomura, one of the minds behind Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy. While the original did not perform well at launch, it has gained a cult following in the years since its release due to its unique gameplay, intriguing story, and sense of style. Fans of the series will surely be excited after waiting over 13 years for a new entry.

NEO: The World Ends With You will release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27, 2021.