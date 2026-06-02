Democrats are pushing Comer for interviews ‘immediately’ with Blanche and Patel over Epstein probe, and it’s after Pam Bondi’s latest appearance

The pressure is officially mounting for House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to bring in acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel for immediate testimony. This latest development follows a letter sent on Tuesday by Ranking Member Robert Garcia, who is insisting that both Blanche and Patel appear for separate, videotaped and transcribed interviews as part of the ongoing probe into the late Jeffrey Epstein, ABC News reported.

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The demand for these specific interviews didn’t just appear out of thin air. It comes directly after a nearly four-hour closed-door interview with former Attorney General Pam Bondi. According to Garcia, that session made one thing crystal clear: the committee needs to hear directly from Blanche and Patel to get the full story. In a statement to the press, Garcia noted that these agency leaders were directly involved in what he characterized as the cover up of the Epstein files and a botched roll-out of documents. He argued that these actions re-victimized survivors and made a mockery of the Justice Department.

If you’re wondering why the focus is so heavily on Blanche, the answer lies in Bondi’s own testimony. During her Friday appearance, Bondi told lawmakers that she had delegated the responsibility for overseeing the release of millions of Epstein-related files to her then-deputy, Blanche. Garcia’s letter points out that Bondi mentioned Blanche’s name 30 times during that single interview, consistently pointing to him as the person responsible for the DOJ’s actions regarding the review, withholding, and the ultimately messy release of those records.

It’s not just the file releases that have Democrats concerned, either

They are also looking to question Blanche about his involvement in the prison transfer of convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. Based on accounts from the session, Bondi testified that she was unaware of the transfer until after it had already occurred and that she had opposed a pardon for Maxwell. Instead of providing concrete answers herself, Bondi repeatedly shifted the responsibility to Blanche.

This has left Democrats feeling like they’re hitting a wall, and they’re now pushing for the committee to switch to a format that includes video recording, which hasn’t been done for any transcribed interviews by this committee to date.

NEW: House Oversight Ranking Member Robert Garcia is demanding Chairman Comer bring in Todd Blanche and Kash Patel to testify in the Committee's Epstein investigation. pic.twitter.com/GLVrEx1JWJ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 2, 2026

Patel is also squarely in the crosshairs. Bondi frequently named him during her interview as someone who was also overseeing the release of the Epstein files. Garcia expressed clear alarm regarding Bondi’s references to Patel, noting that by her own account, the FBI director was involved in locating, reviewing, and potentially redacting FBI records related to Epstein. Bondi even raised concerns during her testimony that the FBI had previously withheld material from the DOJ, which is a major red flag for the committee.

This latest push for testimony comes at a particularly busy time, as Blanche is already slated to appear on Capitol Hill before a House appropriations subcommittee. Given the fireworks that followed Bondi’s interview, there is a lot of anticipation about how those proceedings might go. The committee’s yearlong investigation into Epstein remains a high-stakes affair.

Chairman Comer has stated that both parties bear responsibility for the failures surrounding the financier, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for sexually exploiting and abusing dozens of minor girls. Comer emphasized that the government has failed the survivors and that the investigation spans five presidential administrations, noting that they are taking the matter seriously.

The backdrop to this is a tumultuous year for the DOJ, which saw Bondi removed by President Trump in April after he grew frustrated with the handling of the Epstein files. While Bondi maintained that the department produced everything required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the process was marred by controversy, including redaction errors that accidentally exposed victim identities.

Although Blanche has previously called the release of sensitive victim information inexcusable, he has also signaled that the department is finished with its investigation into Epstein. For the Democrats on the oversight panel, however, that conclusion is clearly not enough, and they are demanding answers from the individuals they believe were at the helm of this entire process.

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