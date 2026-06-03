Bernie Sanders stands firm with Graham Platner despite reports of explicit texts to women, and he redraws focus to ‘issues facing the American people’

Senator Bernie Sanders is doubling down on his support for Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, making it clear that he has no intention of walking back his endorsement, Associated Press reported. Even as news cycles churn with reports regarding personal text messages sent by the candidate, Sanders is keeping his eyes on the prize. He argues that the real conversation should be about the economic struggles of everyday Americans rather than the private life of a political hopeful.

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The controversy centers on reports that Platner, a Democrat, engaged in the exchange of sexually explicit messages with multiple women after his marriage in 2024. These reports surfaced following a claim that his wife, Amy Gertner, brought the situation to the attention of a campaign aide after Platner officially launched his bid for the Senate. The campaign has since confirmed the existence of these exchanges, which were reportedly discovered by Gertner months after the couple wed.

During an interview on Monday, he pushed back against the focus on the candidate’s personal life with his signature intensity. “Sixty percent of our people are living paycheck to paycheck. People can’t afford healthcare. They can’t afford groceries. They can’t afford to fill up their gas tanks. The oligarchs are planning to spend, I believe, some $90 million in a small state like Maine to defeat Graham Platner,” Sanders said.

Despite the noise surrounding these revelations, Sanders remains firm

Sanders went on to argue that the national discourse should be centered on the issues that actually impact the daily lives of working families. When directly asked if he was reconsidering his support, his response was simple and direct. “Certainly not,” he replied.

Sanders also highlighted that he has had the opportunity to meet Gertner personally. He noted that from his understanding, the couple remains committed to one another. He reiterated his stance by saying, “But maybe we focus on the issues facing the American people, the people of Maine, and not the marriage issues facing Graham Platner.” When pressed further by reporters on Monday regarding his continued backing of the campaign, he was equally blunt. “Of course,” he said, before adding, “Why would I not?”

NEW: Sen. Bernie Sanders told me he’s “certainly not” rethinking his endorsement of Graham Platner following news that he sent sexually explicit text messages to women.



“My understanding is that his wife, Amy, who I've met, indicated they love each other, but maybe we focus on… pic.twitter.com/pQnzmH9a2w — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) June 1, 2026

The candidate’s wife has also taken to the public stage to defend her husband and the integrity of his campaign. In a video posted on X this past Saturday, Gertner addressed the situation head-on. She expressed significant frustration with the nature of the coverage, labeling it as gossip rather than a serious discussion of policy.

“So it makes me really angry, disappointed, and I find it really shameful that there’s a group of media outlets and people who are willing to spread gossip, instead of talking about real issues that Graham is running on — like healthcare and education and childcare,” she stated. “Being newly married is hard. Being newly married and going through infertility is hard. Being newly married, going through infertility, and a Senate campaign is hard,” she added.

A message from my wife Amy: pic.twitter.com/dbDqjssevp — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) May 30, 2026

Platner, who is an oyster farmer and a combat veteran, is positioning himself to take on the longtime Republican incumbent, Senator Susan Collins. The race is being viewed as a critical contest for Democrats who are looking to flip the seat and regain control of the Senate. While the primary is set for June 9, the path to the nomination has been relatively clear since Maine Governor Janet Mills suspended her own campaign in April.

The political world is watching closely to see how other lawmakers handle the situation. As senators returned from a 10-day recess, many were faced with questions about whether they still stand with Platner. While many existing supporters are maintaining their position, others are choosing a more cautious route. For instance, California Senator Adam Schiff noted he would need to “follow up to find out the scoop on that before” offering any definitive comments.

Despite the chatter, the campaign is moving forward with its planned schedule. Platner is currently in Washington for a series of meetings with other senators and is slated to attend a fundraiser co-hosted by Ron Klain, who served as chief of staff to President Joe Biden. Furthermore, the campaign is keeping its momentum on the ground, with a “get out the vote” rally scheduled for Friday evening in Bar Harbor. The event will feature progressive Representative Ro Khanna of California alongside a pair of other Democratic candidates from Maine.

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