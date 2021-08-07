New 2-D Fighting Game Blazing Strike Gets its First Look Trailer

Publisher Aksys Games, revealed, on their official Youtube channel, the first look trailer of Blazing Strike, an upcoming 2-D Pixel Art fighting game developed by RareBreed Makes Games.

You can check out the first trailer for Blazing Strike below, together with its official synopsis, as it was revealed in the video’s description:

”Inspired by classic arcade fighting game series from industry greats such as Capcom and SNK, the upcoming 2D fighting game from developer RareBreed Makes Games is Blazing Strike evokes the excitement and nostalgia of 2D pixel art genre pioneers while incorporating a unique games system with modern mechanics.”

Mark Chung, the founder of RareBreed Makes Games, revealed in a post in Aksys Games’ official blog, on May 2021, when the game was first announced, that with Blazing Strike they wanted to make a ”fun fighting game with an emphasis on mobility”.

Chung also revealed that the team’s goal is to create a homage to classic pixel-art 2-D fighting games and a experience sure to please all fans of the genre.

The game will feature a 4-button system with six normal attacks, as well as three defense-oriented moves. The game will also feature a Rush Meter system, in with players will be able to use the gauge to perform fast attacks and combos. Also according to the company, the game will feature modes such as a Story Mode, Arcade Mode, VS Mode, featuring local and online battles, as well as a Training Mode.

Blazing Strike is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

