New Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Trailer Revealed

Today, Aniplex and CyberConnect2 revealed a new trailer of their arena fighter inspired in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, in which many of the game’s mechanics were explained.

Since that its version on Aniplex’s channel is not available in all regions, you can check out the new trailer below, courtesy of Gematsu:

You can also check out the game’s official description below, revealing more about its game modes, as it is present on the tittles product page on Steam:

”Become the blade that destroys demons!

Adventure Mode – In Adventure Mode, follow Tanjiro through the story from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as he faces demons in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human.

Versus Mode – In Versus Mode, characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, can be freely matched against each another in a 1 vs 1 setting with up to 2 players on or offline! Enjoy this simple but exhilarating battle system, and become the greatest demon slayer you can!”

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is being developed by CyberConnect 2, the developers of the acclaimed Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Series, and will be released on October 15, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs.

You can read Kimetsu no Yaiba in English right now on Manga Plus and on Viz Official site. The manga’s whole run was also published in English by VIZ Media.

Its anime adaptation, produced by Ufotable, can be watched right now in almost all streaming services, such as Crunchyroll, Netfilx, among others.

- This article was updated on August 10th, 2021