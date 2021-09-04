New Far Cry 6 Trailer Shows Off PC Features

Ubisoft released a new trailer of Far Cry 6, this time showcasing the game’s PC features. According to the video, Ubisoft Kyiv, who is responsible for the PC version of the title, is aiming to deliver the best possible experience for high-end PCs, so that players can enjoy a ”smooth experience and uncapped frame-rates.”

They also revealed that the game will have a built-in benchmark tool to test out devices and feature high-tech features like ray tracing, fidelityfx, and enhanced visuals. The game’s PC version is also set to feature extended graphic settings such as Ray Traced reflections and shadows, while also offering support for ultra-wide screens and multiple monitors setups.

For those looking to bring out the most of their experience, Ubisoft Kyiv also revealed that players will be able to download the game’s HD Texture Pack. The PC version of Far Cry 6 will also feature advanced controller support for both gamepads and keyboards as well as multiple accessibility features, such as closed captions, a colorblind mode, and text to speech for all its supported languages. You can check out the trailer showcasing all the features talked about above, below:

In Far Cry 6, players will take on the role of Dani Rojas, as they fight to free their homeland from the brutality of the dictator Antón Castillo, which is played by award-winning actor Giancarlo Esposito.

The game is set to be released on October 7th, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. According to the game’s developers, Far Cry 6 will make use of new mechanics and technologies to make the game the most immersive and graphically impressive main title in the franchise. With that said, don’t forget to take a look at our guide to figure out which version of the game is right for you.