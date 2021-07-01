Far Cry 6 Pre-Order Guide: Which Edition is Right for You

Far Cry 6 is empowering players-turned-guerilla fighters to combat the oppressive rule of Anton Castillo, brought to digital life by the magnificent Giancarlo Esposito. Now that the game has a (new) release date, we can finally let our hype build over the coming months in anticipation for the game’s impending launch.

As with most Ubisoft games, Far Cry 6 will come in multiple flavors, ranging from a vanilla standard edition to a more extravagant collector’s edition. There’s something here for everyone, coming in a handful of variants that can adhere to different budgetary constraints and available physical display space.

Before proceeding to the editions up for grabs, keep in mind that pre-ordering any of the options listed below will grant access to a state-of-the-art CD launcher weapon and a Chorizo skin.

Read on to find out what’s bundled with each edition so that you can make an informed pre-order decision.

Far Cry 6 Editions Detailed

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition ($99.99)

Base game

Season Pass Includes 3 DLCs “and more”



Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition ($119.99)

Base game

Season Pass Includes 3 DLCs “and more”

Ultimate Pack Includes Croc Hunter Pack, Vice Pack, and Jungle Expedition Pack



Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition ($199.99) – Ubisoft Store Exclusive



Base game

Season Pass Includes 3 DLCs “and more”

Ultimate Pack Includes Croc Hunter Pack, Vice Pack, and Jungle Expedition Pack

Steelbook case with alternate art

Flamethrower replica

Art book

Chorizo keyring

Map of Yara

Game soundtrack

Far Cry 6 will release on October 7, 2021 PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.