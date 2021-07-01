Game Guides

Far Cry 6 Pre-Order Guide: Which Edition is Right for You

A (non-functional) flamethrower can be yours

June 30th, 2021 by Joshua Garibay

far-cry-6-collectors-edition

Far Cry 6 is empowering players-turned-guerilla fighters to combat the oppressive rule of Anton Castillo, brought to digital life by the magnificent Giancarlo Esposito. Now that the game has a (new) release date, we can finally let our hype build over the coming months in anticipation for the game’s impending launch.

As with most Ubisoft games, Far Cry 6 will come in multiple flavors, ranging from a vanilla standard edition to a more extravagant collector’s edition. There’s something here for everyone, coming in a handful of variants that can adhere to different budgetary constraints and available physical display space.

Before proceeding to the editions up for grabs, keep in mind that pre-ordering any of the options listed below will grant access to a state-of-the-art CD launcher weapon and a Chorizo skin.

Read on to find out what’s bundled with each edition so that you can make an informed pre-order decision.

Far Cry 6 Editions Detailed

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition ($59.99)

  • Base game

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition ($99.99)

  • Base game
  • Season Pass
    • Includes 3 DLCs “and more”

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition ($119.99)

  • Base game
  • Season Pass
    • Includes 3 DLCs “and more”
  • Ultimate Pack
    • Includes Croc Hunter Pack, Vice Pack, and Jungle Expedition Pack

Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition ($199.99) – Ubisoft Store Exclusive

  • Base game
  • Season Pass
    • Includes 3 DLCs “and more”
  • Ultimate Pack
    • Includes Croc Hunter Pack, Vice Pack, and Jungle Expedition Pack
  • Steelbook case with alternate art
  • Flamethrower replica
  • Art book
  • Chorizo keyring
  • Map of Yara
  • Game soundtrack

Far Cry 6 will release on October 7, 2021 PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Best Minecraft Seeds June 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (June 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (June 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy