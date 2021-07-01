Far Cry 6 Pre-Order Guide: Which Edition is Right for You

Far Cry 6 is empowering players-turned-guerilla fighters to combat the oppressive rule of Anton Castillo, brought to digital life by the magnificent Giancarlo Esposito. Now that the game has a (new) release date, we can finally let our hype build over the coming months in anticipation for the game’s impending launch.
As with most Ubisoft games, Far Cry 6 will come in multiple flavors, ranging from a vanilla standard edition to a more extravagant collector’s edition. There’s something here for everyone, coming in a handful of variants that can adhere to different budgetary constraints and available physical display space.
Before proceeding to the editions up for grabs, keep in mind that pre-ordering any of the options listed below will grant access to a state-of-the-art CD launcher weapon and a Chorizo skin.
Read on to find out what’s bundled with each edition so that you can make an informed pre-order decision.
Far Cry 6 Editions Detailed
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition ($59.99)
- Base game
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition ($99.99)
- Base game
- Season Pass
- Includes 3 DLCs “and more”
Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition ($119.99)
- Base game
- Season Pass
- Includes 3 DLCs “and more”
- Ultimate Pack
- Includes Croc Hunter Pack, Vice Pack, and Jungle Expedition Pack
Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition ($199.99) – Ubisoft Store Exclusive
- Base game
- Season Pass
- Includes 3 DLCs “and more”
- Ultimate Pack
- Includes Croc Hunter Pack, Vice Pack, and Jungle Expedition Pack
- Steelbook case with alternate art
- Flamethrower replica
- Art book
- Chorizo keyring
- Map of Yara
- Game soundtrack
Far Cry 6 will release on October 7, 2021 PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.