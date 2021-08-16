New FPS Title “NERF: Legends” Coming To All Platforms This October

GameMill has just announced today a brand new Sandbox Strategies high-octane FPS game to be known as “NERF: Legends” coming to all consoles in October 2021.

NERF: Legends is a brand new first-person shooter IP that is inspired by Hasbro’s NERF toy line. The game promises to offer a wide array of NERF blasters that are authentic and will be your best friend in the action-packed experience.

The game will include a single-player campaign that will feature a variety of “extreme” enemies, challenges, and boss battles. Players will also have an intense online multiplayer mode that will allow up to 8 players.

Players will be able to customize their own character, personalize their own blasters with perks and skins, with up to 15 authentic NERF blasters from the Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines including the 2021 new releases.

The multiplayer experience is expected to feature 2 main game modes at launch, a 4v4 team-based mode, and an eight-player free-for-all multiplayer mode.

Here is GameMill’s description of the game”NERF: Legends is a fast-paced, high-energy FPS that’s fun for all! Jump into a futuristic sci-fi world with a full array of iconic NERF blasters at your fingertips, and face off against legions of robots and their boss masters. Show off your skills with high-flying trick shots in single-player story action, or compete with your friends in online multiplayer to become the ultimate NERF legend.”

GameMill and Sandbox Strategies’ NERF: Legends will be available on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as PV via Steam and the Nintendo Switch. The release date is now set to be October 2021, there is no exact day announced as of right now.