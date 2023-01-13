New Genshin Impact 3.4 Leak Reveals Guizhong and Confirms Previous Cloud Retainer Leaks

As we get closer and closer to the release date of Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 3.4, set to feature this year’s Lantern Rite Festival, the debut of both Alhaitham and Yaoyao, and more, a new leak surfaced, this time featuring a series of four images and revealing the visual of both Guizhong and Cloud Retainer, the latter in her human form. The leak was revealed by Niana and made public by user PM_ME_YOUR_ROBOTGIRL on the Genshin Impact leaks subreddit.

According to the leaker, one of the images also features a look at Madame Ping during her youth, which can be seen above. According to Niana, Guizhong is at the left, and Madame Ping is at the right.

You can also check out the image featuring what seems to be one of the many encounters between Cloud Retainer, Guizhong, and Morax (Zhongli) on Mt. Aocang below, which, as we already mentioned, revealed what seems to be the final version of her human look.

All images featured as part of the leak, including a still of Cloud Retainer and Shenhe and a glimpse of a new Sumeru cutscene, can be seen right now in the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit.

Will Guizhong and Cloud Retainer be Playable?

Unfortunately for all who hoped to be able to take on the field as Guizhong, given the game’s lore, is close to impossible for her to ever be playable, although it is very likely that she will be featured in future versions, given her close relationship with Zhongli and importance to the lore. With that said, although the new leak confirmed the previously released leaks regarding Cloud Retainer, revealed by YukiZero and on NGA, there’s still no info regarding whether or not Cloud Retainer will become playable in the future.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. The game’s version 3.4 is set to be released on January 18-19 2022.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023