New Klee and Beidou Genius Invokation Cards Set to Empower Melt, Superconduct, and Vaporize Even More

In preparation for the release date of Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 3.4 “The Exquisite Night Chimes”, set to feature the debut of this year’s Lantern Rite Festival and two new skins, among much more, HoYoverse revealed the full description of the upcoming Klee and Beidou Genius Invokation TCG Character Cards. The cards will become available once the update goes live.

According to their official descriptions, Klee will be a card capable of dealing, like herself, high amounts of Pyro damage, all while also being capable of allowing players to trigger reactions through the use of her Elemental Burst’s field effect. Klee’s card will also be able to convert her normal attack into a charged one every time you perform it while wielding an even number of elemental dice.

Beidou, on the other hand, will be able to generate a protected shield and deal constant amounts of electro-damage, thus powering up decks focused on both Superconduct and Electrocharged even further.

You can check out a full breakdown of the effects of both cards below, based on their official descriptions revealed by HoYoverse through the Genshin Impact official Twitter:

Klee Normal Attack (1 Pyro dice + 2 Dice of different elements) : Deals 1 Pyro DMG. Elemental Skill (3 Pyro Dice): Deals 3 Pyro DMG and grants Klee the Explosive Spark effect. While active, Explosive Spark will allow Klee to spend 1 less Pyro Dice and deal 1 more DMG when performing a Charged Attack. Elemental Burst (3 Pyro Dice + 3 Energy): Deals 3 Pyro DMG and activates the field effect Sparks ‘n’ Splash. The field will deal 2 DMG to your opponent every time they use a skill and last for 2 usages.



Beidou Normal Attack (1 Electro dice + 2 Dice of different elements):: Deals 2 Physical DMG. Elemental Skill (3 Electro Dice) : Allows Beidou to both gain a stack of Surf Embrace and enter the stance for Wavestrike. After one turn, Beidou will be able to unleash Wavestrike and deal 2 Electro DMG. Elemental Burst (4 Electro Dice + 3 Energy) : Deals 3 Electro DMG and creates one stack of Thunderbeast’s Targe, which will allow you to deal +1 Electro DMG after using a normal attack for one turn. The effect will also lower the damage you will receive by 1 in certain scenarios.



You can check out how to get the new Klee and Beidou cards, once they are available, on our How to Play and Get New Cards guide.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. The game’s version 3.4 is set to be released on January 18-19 2022.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023