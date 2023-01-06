2023’s Lantern Rite Festival is here! Genshin Impact’s Version 3.4 Brings Liyue Back to Focus, Hu Tao Rerun Confirmed

During the Special Program focused on Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 3.4, “The Exquisite Night Chimes”, HoYoverse revealed a new trailer and a full breakdown of the highly anticipated 2023 edition of the game’s Lantern Rite Festival, set to this time have Hu Tao as its main protagonist.

According to the Program, as well as the version’s trailer, which you can check out below, courtesy of Genshin Impact’s official Youtube channel, the 2023 edition of the yearly festival will be more musical than ever and it’s set to feature the presence of the game’s new 4-star Polearm wielder Yaoyao, that of many more Liyue favorites, as well as that of a few guests from many of the game’s other regions.

The new version of the festival will also feature a few new activities, such as the new platform event Paper Theater. Through this year’s Lantern Rite, players will also be able to get more than 10 Intertwined Fates, as well as a 4-star Liyue character of their choosing, apart from Primogems, Mora, and materials.

As you could check out in the trailer above, the new version will also feature the playable debut of 5-star Dendro sword wielder Alhaitham, which will become available together with a new Sumeru sub-region and his own Character Story. Alhaitham will be featured as part of the version’s first wave of banners, together with Xiao. The second wave of banners, on the other hand, will feature the game’s long-awaited and highly anticipated third Hu Tao rerun, as well as Yelan’s first rerun since her debut. As usual, all banners are set to come accompanied by a weapon-focused banner featuring the 5-star’s signature weapons.

Taking into account the banner order as well as all of the events showcased in the Special Presentation, the Lantern Rite event will very likely take place during the version’s second phase.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. Genshin Impact’s version 3.4 is set to be released in the second half of January.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023